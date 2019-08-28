Prosecutors to drop charges against elderly couple accused of sexual behavior at Fairfield park

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a Fairfield couple in their 80’s who were accused of engaging in lewd sexual behavior with three other persons in a car at a park.

On August 12, officials received complaints about people engaging in lewd and sexual activity at the Grace Richardson Open Space area.

The couple say they were just sitting in their car at the time officers were doing an undercover sting.

Police say the area was being publicized online as an area for people to meet and have sex. On Friday, Daniel Dobbins, 67, Otto Williams, 62, Charles Ardito, 75, John Linartz, 62, Richard Butler, 82, and Joyce Butler, 85, were arrested.

The cases for the other four men involved are pending.

