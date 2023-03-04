HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield is showing a premiere screening of Woody Harrelson’s new movie “Champions” in conjunction with Special Olympics Connecticut on Friday.

The film follows Harrelson as a Special Olympics basketball coach, featuring Special Olympics athletes as players on his team.

General admission tickets are $20 each and the movie will begin at 7:15 p.m. VIP tickets re also available for $100, including a pre-screening reception and a tour of the theater.

Tickets can be purchased at https://give.soct.org/championsmovie.