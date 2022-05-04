HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A protest against the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade was held on Wednesday at Quinnipiac University in Hamden. Nearly 30 people gathered on the quad Wednesday morning, voicing their opposition.

Organizers say if the court ruling happens, it will turn back the clock for women and minorities.

“I think there’s been sort of a long game that conservatives have been planning for a number of years. I think that now we’ve hit a turning point that their careful plans have come to light, and we need to be three steps ahead now and make sure everyone’s rights are truly protected,” said Professor Lauren Sardi, Director of Women and Gender Studies at Quinnipiac University.

More protests are planned across the state in the coming days.