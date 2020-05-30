Protestors block Route 8 in Bridgeport, roadway closed in both directions

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 100 protesters are gathering near a state highway in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters can be seen along East Main Street and on the lanes of Route 8 in both directions. The highway is currently closed to traffic in both directions due to the protests.

The I-95 off Exit 27 off-ramps are also closed in both directions.

95 S/B & N/B x27a off ramps are closed, Rte 25/Rte 8 N/B x1 on ramp is closed in Bridgeport. Protestors are S/B, Rte 25 x3 off ramp & N/B between x3 off & on ramp of the highway itself, please expect delays as CSP reroute traffic. Your voice will be heard! pic.twitter.com/Tq00QusogO — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 30, 2020

Watch: News 8’s LaSalle Blanks live on scene in Bridgeport

Protests have sparked in Connecticut and all over the United States in response to the death of George Floyd while in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Bridgeport Police tweeted a message of gratitude to the Bridgeport community for hosting a peaceful protest near its headquarters earlier Saturday afternoon, but called out those who did not protest peacefully.

We commend🙏 our @CityofBptCT #Community for hosting a peaceful & meaningful protest. Feelings of frustration & heartache R validated by what we saw, as to-the need 4 change. We R #united on these matters. It is unfortunate that some came to interrupt community #solidarity. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 30, 2020

