Protest in New Haven Sunday moves from downtown streets onto Interstate 95

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A peaceful protest took to the streets of New Haven Sunday, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week. The protesters made their way through downtown and then took to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, much like protests in Waterbury earlier Sunday and Bridgeport Saturday blocked other main thoroughfares.

As with protests around Connecticut, the marchers in the Elm City remained peaceful, chanting “no justice, no peace” as they made their way from Broadway, to New Haven City Hall, before taking to I-95.

The protest in New Haven is one of several happening around the state and around the country, as people take to the streets to denounce police brutality against minorities, the most recent event being the death of Floyd and the subsequent arrest of former officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin had been seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for over nine minutes, while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground.

Earlier in the day, a protest in Waterbury brought Interstate 84 to a standstill near Exit 21 when protesters moved onto the highway for a brief period lasting just over an hour.

