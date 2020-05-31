Protesters temporarily shut down Interstate 84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A protest Sunday morning in Waterbury spilled onto Interstate 84, shutting the highway down in both directions near exit 21 for approximately an hour.

The highway was reopened to traffic a little after 1 p.m.

This comes a day after protesters shut down Route 8 in Bridgeport for several hours when their protest shifted from city streets onto that highway.

Sunday’s protest in Waterbury began around 10 a.m. on the Waterbury green, and has remained a peaceful demonstration with marchers chanting “no justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”

Protests have erupted all around Connecticut as well as the nation since last week, protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.







Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo was in attendance Sunday morning.