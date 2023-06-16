WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Protestors gathered outside the University of Hartford on Friday to protest the National Safer Communities Summit, which will feature President Joe Biden as a keynote speaker.

The protestors gathered on Bloomfield Avenue, near the main entrance to the campus.

“I want to support our freedom,” said West Hartford resident Maria McNamara. “I was raised with a gun and I learned how to operate a gun when I was 5 years old. It was just normal to me growing up. I believe we should be allowed to protect ourselves.”

There was an increase in security at the university in preparation for the event, including a police checkpoint at the main entrance.