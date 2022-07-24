HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A broad coalition of legal rights experts, abortion providers and faith leaders from across Connecticut pushed Congress to support Supreme Court expansion and reform in Hartford on Sunday.

The crowd wanted to ensure that meaningful abortion protections will survive in court.

“Not only should we expand the court, but making sure it is reformed so when new justices are added, the issues will be handled better,” one speaker at the rally said.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision last month, republicans in Congress are already discussing a federal ban on abortion, which would hinder recent laws that strengthen abortion access in Connecticut.