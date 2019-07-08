Providence Road, Route 6 in Brooklyn closed due to motor vehicle accident

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials report that a part of Route 6 in Brooklyn, Connecticut has been closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to DOT officials, Route 6 at Providence Road in Brooklyn has been closed because of a 2-car motor vehicle accident.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia recommends to use Prince Hill Road as a detour:

Use Prince Hill Road as detour https://t.co/V4bRxCLaBd — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) July 8, 2019

No word has been said if injuries are present or when the roads will be cleared for morning traffic.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.