PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The assistant principal of a Providence school is on paid leave as the district investigates an email sent to staff last week.

District spokesperson Nick Domings confirmed Mt. Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Dr. Stefani Harvey sent an email soliciting money from staff to support a student who allegedly came to the country illegally.

“We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote,’ which is a group that helps people,” the email read. “The group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5,000 to those who bring them into the states.”

The email went on to say that the student needed “urgent support” to raise another $2,000 to meet their goal by Feb. 1 and that donations would be collected the next morning.

A “coyote” is someone who is paid to illegally smuggle people across international borders.

“The school’s principal immediately took steps to have a retraction issued when she learned of the email,” Domings said in a statement.

Domings said the district would not comment further on the personnel issue “to ensure the proper processes can take place.”

Harvey will remain on paid leave pending an investigation.