NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID restrictions easing some, children can finally exhale a bit and not just because of the removal of face masks. The pandemic has negatively impacted their psychological well-being.

Now, the crisis in Ukraine adds another stressor. Experts like Dr. Dorothy Stubbe, a psychiatrist at the Yale Child Study Center, agree that children living in or fleeing war regions have an increased risk of suffering from mental health problems.

What about children in the United States that might see images out of Ukraine? How can they best be protected?

“Two right things to do are one, ask an open-ended question. Have you been seeing things in the news, you know, what do you think of that? And then listen,” Stubbe said. “It’s not so much what you tell the child. It’s the fact that you want to know what they’ve seen and heard, how they’re processing it.”

“Although you don’t want to hide what’s going on, you also don’t want to bombard. So, little pieces of information.”

She suggests adults may want to pull back from some of the images so we are not tense and on edge because children can pick up on the tension and emotion in the room. She also said look for signs that it might be a big deal for your kids, like not wanting to go to school or go out and do the things they normally enjoy.