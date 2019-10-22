Public forum to be held on battling rising drug prices

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A discussion on what the state is doing to combat the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs will take place on Tuesday.

Recent legislation passed here in Connecticut requires drug companies to justify price increases. They’re also proposing a measure to allow cheaper drugs to be imported from Canada.

That forum is at the North Canaan Town Hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

