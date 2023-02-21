A bill capping annual rent increases in Connecticut will be on the table Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Soaring prices and limited housing inventory have increased the price of rent. On Tuesday, Connecticut lawmakers are discussing a bill that would cap annual rent increases.

Renters in Connecticut are fed up with the rising cost of rent. The Cap the Rent CT Coalition and other housing advocates voiced their frustrations in Hartford.

“Inflation went up for us too,” said Greta Blau, Co-Founder of the Hamden Tenant Union. “There’s too much on our shoulders, we can’t do it anymore. You can raise the rent; we cannot pay it.

New legislation has been brought forward that would limit how much a landlord can increase rent in a year. The bill on the table would mandate a 4% annual rent cap.

“I hope we get to the end, that we get to the finish line, where tenants have more stability and predictability in the rents that they have,” said Senator Gary Winfield (D).

Not everyone is in favor of the proposed rent cap increase. Landlords say this would limit their ability to compete in the housing market.

“This is not going to work for the long term for the state,” said Lauren Tagliatela, Chief Community Officer for Franklin Communities. “People are not going to want to finance our projects. They’ll go to other states without rent control.”

State Representative Joe Polletta says he opposes rent caps and that there are other ways to help struggling renters. He says the focus should be on bringing more housing options into the state.

“We are trying to create a society where we can have more housing which would increase competition for rental units, which would draw the cost down,” Polletta said.

A hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday to discuss the bill.

