FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a public meeting to discuss a recent school board decision to remove the Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, from the Farmington schools calendar next year.

The board based its decision on attendance concerns and the length of the school year calendar.

The board also voted not to add Diwali as a day off.

Students will still be off on Good Friday and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday inside Irving Robbins Middle School.