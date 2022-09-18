NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hurricane Fiona has struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast, unleashing landslides, knocking out power for a million people.

It has a lot of people in Puerto Rican and here in Connecticut thinking about how devastating Hurricane Maria was back in 2017.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall this afternoon and has already caused catastrophic flooding. Winds reached 85 miles per hour and hundreds have taken shelter.

Victor Rodriguez is a lecturer at the University of New Haven. He moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico in 2016. When Fiona reached the islands, he thought of his friends and family back home.

“My mom lives in an apartment building with my sister. Obviously, the apartment buildings are a little scary with the high winds but also safer with the flash flooding.”

Around 3pm on Sunday, power was knocked out for more than 1.5 million customers in Puerto Rico.

Fiona struck just two days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that caused nearly three thousand deaths and destroyed the island’s power grid. Rodriguez worries Puerto Rico’s power grid can no longer handle bad storms.

“The system is so fragile, and this happens so often, that when these events come, it’s just going to make it worse,” he said.

Fortunately, Fiona is expected to move away from Puerto Rico and will be brushing by the Dominican Republic before heading out to the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.

News 8’s Sam Kantrow says Fiona is a Category 1 storm and won’t be as bad as Hurricane Maria.

“I expect the damage is going to be really bad because 85 mph winds are something very serious, but the difference in this case is it will probably be weeks for them to repair things as opposed to months or in the instance of Maria it was years actually,” he said.

Some forecast models show Puerto Rico will get 10 or more inches of rainfall in a short period of time and it could cause catastrophic flooding, especially on islands that can’t handle that much rain.