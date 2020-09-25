Pumpkin picking with a twist: Shelton farm adjusts a favorite fall activity due to pandemic

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall is here, so how do you go about doing your favorite fall activities in the age of COVID-19?

A lot of pumpkin patches like Jones Family Farm in Shelton are doing things a little differently, but it’s all for the sake of everyone’s safety.

“We are definitely operating in a new world as everyone is aware,” says Jamie Jones.

A new world, a new way of doing things. The biggest difference this fall – you have to plan ahead for your visit.

“What we’re asking our guests to do is, before they visit the farm, to basically sign up online for a reservation, for a timed entry so we can limit the number of guests that are visiting the farm and any one period of time,” Jones tells News 8.

Outdoor activities are perfect for social distancing, but don’t forget your mask.

“We ask everyone to be wearing a mask when they’re entering,” continues Jones, a 6th-generation farmer, according to the farm’s website. “And, when they’re up close where they cannot social distance. But once you’re way out and far away from everything you can let your mask down and get a breath of fresh air.”

Jones says that a visit to your local farm is a great way to support local businesses. It’s good for the whole family, too.

“It’s fresh air it’s healthy for people and we’re fortunate we have more than 100 acres where people can spread out and I think it’s really important the families have the opportunity to do things together and get them outside to appreciate what’s happening on the farm

Jones Family Farm is open starting Saturday, and they will stay open until Halloween.