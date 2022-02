NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — NEADS World Class Service Dogs is looking for some puppy raisers in Connecticut.

The organization is looking for full-time and weekend raisers.

Full-time puppy raisers will have to bring the dogs home and look after them for 12 to 16 months.

NEADS will host two virtual information sessions on the Puppy Raiser program on Saturday, Feb. 12 at noon (sign up HERE) and Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. (sign up HERE).

Those interested must register for the sessions in advance,