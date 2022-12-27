(WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Eversource must present its “procurement process” at a technical meeting before PURA on Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.

In November, legislative leaders in Connecticut asked PURA to hold the hearing after Eversource announced that standard rates would double.

In a notice filed Tuesday, PURA said Eversource must explain price differences between states.