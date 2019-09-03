Purdue University: School has no connection to Purdue Pharma

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada and five other states are filing new lawsuits alleging that a pharmaceutical company used deceptive marketing to boost drugs sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths. Nevada state Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt alleges […]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University wants the public to know that it has no connection to a company blamed for helping drive the nation’s opioid crisis.

The university has spent years repeating that it has no affiliation to Purdue Pharma, the Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company that’s the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin.

But university spokesman Tim Doty says the news that Purdue Pharma is negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve lawsuits over the opioid crisis is a good time for the school to repeat that “That’s not us.”

The Journal & Courier reports that Purdue University was founded in 1869 as Indiana’s land-grant institution, and is named for benefactor John Purdue.

Purdue Pharma was founded in Manhattan in 1892 by John Purdue Gray and George Frederick Bingham as the Purdue Frederick Company.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.