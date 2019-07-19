Putnam man arrested for possession of Oxycodone pills and crack cocaine

(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man was arrested after a parolee compliance check at a hotel in Putnam on Thursday, July 18.

Daniel “DIGGER” Baillargeon of Putnam was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics – 21A-279(A) and Possession of Narcotics WITS – 21A-278(B) after Parole Officers in assistance with Connecticut State Police – Troop D Quality of Life Force located 143 Oxycodone pills and crack cocaine.

He was released on a $10,000.00 bond, however, was turned over to Parole Officers and remanded back in to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Mugshot of Daniel “DIGGER” Baillargeon (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Baillargeon is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 31, 2019.

