HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University has donated money to Sleeping Giant State Park for the planting of new trees.

The university donated $7,500 to fund 15 new trees to be planted at the state park. These trees will replace some that were badly damaged after a tornado ripped through the park in 2018.

“Quinnipiac is pleased to have been invited by the SGPA to participate in this reforestation effort,” said Bethany Zemba, vice president for strategy and community relations and chief of staff at QU. The funding provided will go towards the purchase and planting of native trees that will help to reestablish a healthy forest at a local ecological treasure — Sleeping Giant State Park.”

The trees are expected to be planted near the park entrance in the fall.