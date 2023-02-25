HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University held a conference on Saturday marking one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The conference was focused on how the crisis has shaped European and American policy. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States spoke to the crowd, along with other ambassadors and diplomats. Some described the devastation they’ve seen firsthand in Ukraine.

“Not one single house, not one school, nothing is intact – there’s nothing. No electricity, no water. When I telling you nothing, that literally means nothing,” said Monika Palotai, a research fellow for the Hudson Institue.

Local authorities also spoke during the event.

“This tells you just how important this topic is not only to the Quinnipiac community but to the broader Connecticut and global community,” said Christopher Ball, director of Quinnipiac’s Central European Institute.

The free four-hour conference was held inside Quinnipiac’s Mt. Carmel auditorium and had a big turnout.