QU National Poll: Impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump reaches 55 percent approval

(WTNH) — A new poll from Quinnipiac University released on Tuesday. Voters were questioned on the current impeachment talks against President Donald Trump, Syria and other issues.

55 percent of the American voters who were pulled approved of the impeachment inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove. Prior to the recent numbers, 51 percent approved while 45 percent disapproved.

As for the dealings with Ukraine, 59 percent of voters say the president is pursuing his own interest while 33 percent say he is pursuing national interest.

President Trump’s job approval rating from voters has dipped to 38 percent from 41 percent. 58 percent disapprove.

Regarding the economy, 48 percent approve and disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy.

