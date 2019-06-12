QU Poll finds majority of voters support charging sitting president, oppose impeaching Trump

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday showed a majority of American voters believe any sitting president should be subject to criminal charges, but say Congress should not begin the process to impeach President Donald Trump.

69 percent of U.S. voters say a sitting president should face charges, while 24 percent say a president should be charged with crimes after they leave office.

According to the poll, 52-35 percent of Republicans support charging a sitting president, while support among Democrats is 83-12 percent and 68-26 percent among independent voters.

57-29 percent of U.S. voters say President Trump committed crimes before taking office, while 45-45 percent of voters say President Trump committed crimes while in office.

In regards to the Robert Mueller’s report, 55-35 percent of voters say the Special Counsel report did not clear Trump of any wrongdoing.

As for whether Congress should investigate to determine whether to bring impeachment charges against Trump, 48 percent say yes and 49 percent say no.

The poll finds 61-33 percent of voters say Congress should not begin the process to impeach President Trump and 50-44 percent say Trump does not deserve to be impeached.

For the poll report, click here.