(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows former vice president Joe Biden tops the field of democrats in Texas.

28 percent of those polled said they plan to vote for Biden. Senator Elizabeth Warren follows with 18 percent, while both Senator Bernie Sanders and former congressman from Texas Beto O’Rourke are at 12 percent.

The top 10 democratic candidates will take the stage in a debate on Thursday.

