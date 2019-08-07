QU Poll: Warren up, Biden down but still in the lead after second debate

(WTNH) — Joe Biden may be the front-runner for the Democrats in the 2020 presidential race, but a new Quinnipiac poll shows he slipped after the second debate.

The poll finds Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was the big winner in Detroit last week with 21 percent among Democrats. She’s trailed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

Biden is still in the lead with 32 percent of Democrats, down two percent from his lead going in to the debate.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.