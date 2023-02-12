Quinnipiac University Professor and Former ESPN Employee Barry Sacks has passed away on Sunday morning.

According to Quinnipiac University Dean of the School of Communications, Sacks passed on Sunday at age 63.

Sacks was in the hospital on Saturday after suffering a heart attack, leading to his death.

At Quinnipiac, he taught sports production classes as a part of the Sports Journalism master’s program and sports broadcasting to undergraduate students.

Sacks had been teaching at Quinnipiac since 2015 and was a sports producer at ESPN for most of his career. During that time, he helped launch “SportsCenter” and “College GameDay”. He also worked as an executive producer for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

There is no information available on when his services will be at this time.