HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden native Elicia Peques-Spearman, general council and vice president of human resource at Quinnipiac University, celebrated a big honor at her hometown college on Saturday.

She was recognized for being named the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a distinguished African-American sorority. Hundreds attended the ceremony to celebrate her new role.

“I want to make sure that the members of our sorority in our region focus on fellowship, innovation, respect, serving our community, and thriving,” Peques-Spearman said. “So, I’m very excited.”

Peques-Spearman is also making history as the first regional director from Connecticut and the first attorney to hold the position.