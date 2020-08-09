Quassy Amusement Park to reopen Sunday after power outage due to Isaias

MIDDLEBURY, Conn (WTNH) — Like much of the state, Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury has been shut down since Tuesday due to a lack of power following tropical storm Isaias.

Quassy announced on Saturday evening that the park will reopen Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Quassy’s Director of Public Relations and Marketing Ron Gustafson said in the statement the park will have its rides and waterpark operational for the reopening.

For more information, including hours of operation, visit Quassy’s website here.