News 8 launches ¿Qué Pasa? series for Spanish-speaking viewers

(WTNH) — You may have noticed many ¿Qué Pasa? stories popping up on our website and social media platforms, but what is it?

¿Qué Pasa? is a better way for News 8 to reach our Spanish-speaking viewers.

Each morning, we’ll deliver the top stories we’re following, but in Spanish to go along with the News 8 Digital Updates which are still being done each day.

However, these stories are not just for those who speak primarily Spanish. They’re also a great way for those who are learning Spanish or want to know more about the Spanish language.

Angelica Toruno, who also produces Good Morning Connecticut at 4 a.m., writes and reports the stories from our studio.

Toruno, who got her start in journalism in Florida, grew up with English as her second language. She told News 8’s Laura Hutchinson that she didn’t even learn English until she went to kindergarten.

Watch the video above, which originally streamed live on Hutchinson’s Facebook page, to learn more about the series.

