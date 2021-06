¿Qué Pasa? 1 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Welcome to June first! The start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and Meteorological Summer! Finally some dry weather today! Clouds may over stay their welcome, but some sun will break through at times with drier air lasting through tomorrow. It looks like rain and thunder will return for the end of this week with more humidity too!

Today: Lots of clouds with breaks of sunshine from time to time. Highs in the more seasonable lower to mid 70s to start June! A higher mold spore count for allergies today!