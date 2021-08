¿Qué Pasa? 11 de Agosto de 2021: Titulares populares del día

Even though we are going to see a lot of sunshine over the next several days, it comes with a trade-off. We will be contending with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire state TODAY and TOMORROW since the heat index will range from 95° at the shoreline, all the way to 110° inland. On days like this, please take care of yourselves, your elderly neighbors, and your pets! There will be a chance of a passing shower/storm late Thursday and Friday. A better chance of afternoon/evening thundershowers expected Saturday. By Sunday, the heat and humidity will come down.

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred and another tropical wave that could develop west of Africa. Fred will likely impact Florida early next week.