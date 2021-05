¿Qué Pasa? 11 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

(WTNH) -- One of the mysteries of COVID-19 is why it causes some to lose their sense of smell, and why it can be so hard for some to get that sense back. However, there is a kind of therapy you can do to help your nose.

It's springtime, and while many are stopping to smell the flowers, some can't. COVID-19 has taken away their sense of smell. It happened to Dr. Sharon Stoll a year ago, and she missed it.