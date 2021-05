¿Qué Pasa? 12 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

The easy going weather continues with temperatures on the cool side as the jet stream remains to our south. A bit of spotty frost again early Thursday in the typical cooler locations. Warmer afternoon temperatures expected tomorrow and through the weekend with more 70s. A spotty pop-up shower threat this weekend, but it is looking like less compared to yesterday's data! The tough tree pollen continues! Don't forget our weather special this Friday on NEWS8 4:30PM-5PM. Have a good day!

Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine. A random PM shower later in the day, but mostly dry. Breezy again with highs in the middle 60s. High pollen count again!