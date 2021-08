¿Qué Pasa? 13 de Agosto de 2021: Titulares populares del día

(WTNH) - As the push continues to get more people vaccinated, families and friends often find themselves having tricky conversations with those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

You see those debates everywhere on social media. People arguing back and forth about the Covid vaccine. 'You're selfish.' 'You're stupid.' 'You're lying.' 'You're crazy.' But if you really want to get a hesitant person to get the vaccine, the experts say there is only one thing to do: Listen to them.