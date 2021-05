¿Qué Pasa? 13 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- Businesses, restaurants, museums, and many other places are starting to open back up as more of the population gets vaccinated against COVID-19. But while getting back to normal seemed like what so many desired, some are finding anxiety with the thought of getting back out in public.

One Digital has 50 employees in its Connecticut office. They relocated during the pandemic, and they consider their reopening as a reboot.