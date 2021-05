¿Qué Pasa? 14 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

We are tracking a series of beautiful days! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of us will get through the day perfectly dry, but a select few may be tagged with brief shower inland. Saturday will be dry from start to finish with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s at the shoreline to mid 70s inland. There could be a couple of isolated showers Sunday afternoon, but don't let the threat cancel your outdoor plans.

Don't forget to watch our hurricane special, Hurricane Season 2021: Prediction and Preparedness TODAY at 4:30 on News 8!