¿Qué Pasa? 16 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

A gorgeous stretch of weather begins today as high pressure builds in! Low humidity air also stays around through Friday. A weak system will send showers our way Saturday before clearing for Sunday and warming up early next week. Summer officially arrives 11:32 pm Sunday. Another tropical system could form in the Gulf of Mexico and we will watch it!

Today: Mostly sunny & very nice with low humidity. A bit windy. Highs 75-80. Great beach weather too!