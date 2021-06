¿Qué Pasa? 17 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

The nice weather continues today as high pressure remains in control. Warmer and more humid with a weak system delivering scattered showers/thundershowers Friday night & again Saturday late in the day or at night. Father's Day on Sunday looks good. Summer officially arrives 11:32 pm Sunday. Another tropical system could form (Claudette) in the Gulf of Mexico and we will watch it!

Today: Another bright and beautiful day. Highs mostly in the 70s with very low humidity.