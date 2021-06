¿Qué Pasa? 18 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Warmer temperatures expected for this afternoon with dry weather holding on! A shower/storm threat tonight-very early tomorrow then turning more humid. A storm in a few towns Saturday PM, but most of the state will be okay. Heating up through early next week before a strong cold front Tuesday cools the rest of the week down! Summer officially arrives 11:31 pm Sunday. A Tropical Depression has formed (Future Claudette) in the Gulf of Mexico and we will watch to see if some remnant rains make it to Connecticut Tuesday.

This afternoon: Sun & more clouds coming in at times. Warmer with highs in the seasonable upper 70s to mid 80s. A shower possible this evening.