¿Qué Pasa? 18 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

(WTNH) -- Seven months ago, Justina Guarino gave birth to the beautiful Sophia in the middle of the pandemic. So, when she became eligible, she was eager to get the vaccine.

"Monday, I woke up and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I have a headache, it's probably coming on.' I went to the bathroom and I said, 'Wow, that's weird. My menstrual cycle came almost two weeks early.'"