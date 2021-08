¿Qué Pasa? 19 de Agosto de 2021: Titulares populares del día

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for a suspect that was involved in a shots fired incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Arch Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of shots fired. Officers determined a car was stopped for the traffic signal on Arch Street at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue. The suspect’s car, described as a white BMV SUV, also stopped at the same intersection.