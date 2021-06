¿Qué Pasa? 2 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

A transition to hot weather will happen over the next few days. A shower threat today near the Mass. line, but most of CT will stay fine. Humidity goes up with showers and storms tomorrow. A few T-storms possible with the pattern change Friday then hot weather builds our way. The first heatwave of the season very possible for the Hartford area this weekend-early next week! Is your air conditioning system ready?

Today: Moderate Air Quality in the forecast. Sun and clouds with a slight bit of humidity. A few spotty showers in NW CT. Most towns stay dry. Highs in the 70s. Cooler at the beaches.