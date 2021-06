¿Qué Pasa? 21 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Warm and humid weather today with big storms to our north and northwest in Northern New England and NY State today. A cold front crosses CT tomorrow. Wednesday & Thursday look bright and dry with low humidity (great weather for the start of the Travelers Championship). Tropical Storm Claudette will track off the North Carolina coast today and just misses Connecticut to the east.

Today: Early areas of low clouds and patchy fog burning off. Sun and clouds. Breezy, warm and very humid with highs in the 80s to around 90. Only 70s and windy at the beaches and shoreline marinas.