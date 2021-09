¿Qué Pasa? 21 de Septiembre de 2021: Titulares populares del día

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)-- This is national Rail Safety Week. You might already know that if you crossed some train tracks Tuesday morning. Police in 11 Connecticut cities and towns were handing out safety cards at railroad crossings.

On a busy day, traffic can back up from the red light on Sackett Point Road in North Haven. If a driver is not careful, he can find himself stopped right on the railroad tracks. That is what Amtrak Police Officers were out educating people not to do as part of Operation Clear Tracks.