¿Qué Pasa? 22 de Junio de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Lots of weather changes today with spotty rain and a push of unseasonably cool air heading in our direction! The cold front will clear skies for tonight and cool temps way down to 40s and 50s daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday/Thursday and Friday look bright and delightful with low humidity (great weather for the start of the Travelers Championship). Warmer and more humid weather returns for the last weekend of June!!

Today: Take the umbrella! Mostly cloudy and humid with rain coming back in late morning-afternoon & a possible t-storm. Midday highs in the 70s then falling fast during the afternoon for a very cool PM commute 58-65!