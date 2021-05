¿Qué Pasa? 24 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Lots of temperature changes this week with cooler weather today and tomorrow! The heat and humidity returns Wednesday to fuel some T-storms for Wednesday night and early Thursday. Watching a couple of close systems that could impact our weather with chilly temps and close rain Fri-Sat. Stay tuned!

Today: A gorgeous sunrise in many places! Intervals of sun and clouds. Much cooler with highs only in the 60s for most of the state with 70 possible in a few CT River towns/cities. Breezy later in the afternoon.