¿Qué Pasa? 25 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

A nice pattern today with low humidity and temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday. Heat and humidity builds in across Connecticut Wednesday with 90 degrees around Hartford and 80s for much of the state with higher humidity levels. This will feed some late day and night T-storms that could be strong to severe. Cooling down Friday before rain heads our way for Friday afternoon & night. Unseasonably cool weather looks to be in play for the holiday weekend and rain close by. Check back for updates. The full "Flower" Super Moon tomorrow AM will set in partial eclipse between 4:47 and 5:27 AM Wednesday AM.

Today: Early clouds break for more sun! Breezy and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.