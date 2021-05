¿Qué Pasa? 27 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

Improving weather today with less humid air and sun developing. Today will be the best weather day until around Tuesday of next week. Rain later tomorrow then unseasonably chilly Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 50s now. The house heat will be on. Some rain at times especially Sunday and early Memorial Day as of now.

Today: Best weather day ahead until Tuesday! Clearing and turning less humid! Bright, breezy & warm. The wind will favor warmth right to the beaches. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.