¿Qué Pasa? 28 de Mayo de 2021: Titulares populares de la mañana

We are enjoying some sunshine this morning, then clouds will fill in by midday. Most of the day will be dry, but we will be tracking rain after 4 PM. With a northeast breeze, it'll be a noticeably cooler afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. The rain could be heavy at times overnight into Saturday morning. Showers should taper to areas of drizzle tomorrow afternoon. It'll be quite chilly with highs only in the low 50s. Don't expect much of an improvement Sunday. At least Monday is trending drier for all parades and ceremonies.

